Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,842 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 150,863 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.19 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.