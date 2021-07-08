Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 3,331 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $585.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

