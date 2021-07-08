Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 14,488 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

