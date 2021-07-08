Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 6,682 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

