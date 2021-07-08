Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 191,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,502. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

