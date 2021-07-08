Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Lifted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

