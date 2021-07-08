Whitebox Advisors LLC Boosts Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,860 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.