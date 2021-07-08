Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXRAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.