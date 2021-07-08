Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITHXU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.