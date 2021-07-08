Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $350,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIXU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.