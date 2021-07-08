Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $8,415,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $2,985,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $1,492,000.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.