Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$6.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.97.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

