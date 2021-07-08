Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.46. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 5,142,713 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.97.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0151 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

