Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.95

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and traded as high as $14.00. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 19,550 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $527,782 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

