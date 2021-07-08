William Blair Initiates Coverage on 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

