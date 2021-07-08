William Blair Initiates Coverage on TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Get TaskUs alerts:

NASDAQ TASK opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.