William Lytle Sells 37,438 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle sold 37,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$120,175.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3.21.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$5.07 and a one year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.88.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

BTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

