Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRW. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 267.80 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 8,911,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.48. The stock has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

