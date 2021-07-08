Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRW. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 267.80 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 8,911,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.48. The stock has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

