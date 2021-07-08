Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

MRWSY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

