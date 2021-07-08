Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

