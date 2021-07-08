WOM Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $142,950.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $8.24 million and $142,950.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00057388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00871307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044251 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.