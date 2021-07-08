Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.84 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

