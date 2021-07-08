Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

ADP stock opened at $203.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $203.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.