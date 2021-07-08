Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 13 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $900.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $865.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $902.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

