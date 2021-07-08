Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,719.03

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,719.03 ($48.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,920 ($51.22). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,850 ($50.30), with a volume of 88,213 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,719.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

