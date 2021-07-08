Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.95). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($6.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $111.18 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.