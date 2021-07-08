Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 44.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.16.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.