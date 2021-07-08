Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XBC. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.38.

XBC opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The firm has a market cap of C$678.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.41.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

