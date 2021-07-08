XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of XPS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131.50 ($1.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.77 million and a PE ratio of 30.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.81. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

