Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Xylem worth $81,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

