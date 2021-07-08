Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) versus Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Financial Review

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yatsen and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 4.13 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -2.85 Natura &Co $7.17 billion 2.21 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -143.63

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Natura &Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yatsen and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 2 2 0 2.50 Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yatsen currently has a consensus target price of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 143.11%. Natura &Co has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Yatsen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

