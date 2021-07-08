Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $691,669.21 and approximately $73,889.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00125371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,847.03 or 0.99909552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00944466 BTC.

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

