Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.18 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

