YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

NYSE:YETI opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.07.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in YETI by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of YETI by 22.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after buying an additional 97,170 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

