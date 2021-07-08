Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Yext worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,491 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

YEXT stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

