Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post sales of $20.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.52 million and the highest is $21.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $19.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.14 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million.

AGFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS remained flat at $$2.02 on Friday. 109,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

