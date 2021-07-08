Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

HLF stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 349,251 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.