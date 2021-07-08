Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.40. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 688.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

