Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Oracle reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,320,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,004. The firm has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $87.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.