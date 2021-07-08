Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 222,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

