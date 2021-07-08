Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,206,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.