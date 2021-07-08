Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Silgan posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 5,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

