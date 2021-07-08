Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $210.77 million, a P/E ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.