Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

ARE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,757. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

