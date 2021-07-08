Zacks: Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.52). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CLVS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 80.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

