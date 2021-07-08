Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.79 Million

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post $167.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $199.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $660.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $786.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

