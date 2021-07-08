Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 195,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 49,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

