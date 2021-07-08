Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $33.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.53 million to $33.60 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $134.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $367.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

