Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($8.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.82. 1,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

