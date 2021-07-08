Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $3.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $226.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on has a one year low of $128.66 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

